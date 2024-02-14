Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Director Sells $357,000.00 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.2% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,849,681 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,630.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,512 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,452,000 after buying an additional 1,145,947 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,379,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

