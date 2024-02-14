Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Pegasystems also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.75 EPS.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.71. 820,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.49 and a beta of 1.01. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Barclays raised shares of Pegasystems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,873.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,571 shares of company stock valued at $393,875. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $14,212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 525.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 232,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 195,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $12,769,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $4,630,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

