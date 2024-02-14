Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.51 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. UDR accounts for about 1.5% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in UDR were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in UDR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UDR by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.87. 3,178,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

