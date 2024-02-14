Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT) CEO Mark Buckley Buys 17,000 Shares

Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Buckley acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Perfect Moment Price Performance
NASDAQ PMNT traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 102,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,918. Perfect Moment Ltd. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.05.
Perfect Moment Company Profile
