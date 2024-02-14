Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT) CEO Mark Buckley Buys 17,000 Shares

Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Buckley acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Perfect Moment Price Performance

NASDAQ PMNT traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 102,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,918. Perfect Moment Ltd. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.05.

Get Perfect Moment alerts:

Perfect Moment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships.

Receive News & Ratings for Perfect Moment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perfect Moment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.