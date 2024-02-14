Petards Group (LON:PEG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.09

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.09 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06), with a volume of 170,183 shares traded.

Petards Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.59. The stock has a market cap of £3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Petards Group Company Profile

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

See Also

