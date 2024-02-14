PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Shares Up 0%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.84. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

