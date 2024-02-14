Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,842,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,792 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $263,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,188 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,034.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,203,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,136 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.98. 1,846,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,143. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average is $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $102.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

