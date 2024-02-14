Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Pinnacle Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of PPBN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. Pinnacle Bankshares has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $28.50.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

