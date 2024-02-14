Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.49.
In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,833.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,440,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,620.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 96,461 shares of company stock valued at $757,672.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
