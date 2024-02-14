Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,833.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,440,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,620.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 96,461 shares of company stock valued at $757,672.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

