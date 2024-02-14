PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,598,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,025 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,254,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PG traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average is $150.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $364.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $151,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

