PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $383.69 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867,739 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $383,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

USMV traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.69. 5,512,458 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

