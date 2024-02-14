PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $924.17 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,090,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329,750 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 3.34% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $924,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.92. 3,814,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,278,393. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.52.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
