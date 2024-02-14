PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $991.48 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,407,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,638 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $991,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 909,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 161,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 120,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,031,121 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

