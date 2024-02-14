PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,074,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,272 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.96% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $466,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.15. 535,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,677. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.36 and a 200 day moving average of $158.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $168.49. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

