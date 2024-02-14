PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,976 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,976 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.97% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $361,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDY stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $509.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,755. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.03 and a 200 day moving average of $476.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $519.39.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.