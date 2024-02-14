PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 27,829 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,829 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.78% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $272,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,758,000 after acquiring an additional 92,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,648 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.51. The stock had a trading volume of 168,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $146.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

