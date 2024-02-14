PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 91,503 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $611,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.89. 114,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,739. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.48. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.39 and a 52 week high of $277.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

