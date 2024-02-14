Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Trading Up 2.1%

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.40 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.23 ($0.26). Approximately 288,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 262,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.80 ($0.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pod Point Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 60 ($0.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.22 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It is involved in the installation and operation of EV charging points for home, workplace, destination, and en-route places.

