Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Trading Up 2.1%

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.40 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.23 ($0.26). Approximately 288,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 262,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.80 ($0.25).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pod Point Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 60 ($0.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Pod Point Group
Pod Point Group Stock Performance
About Pod Point Group
Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It is involved in the installation and operation of EV charging points for home, workplace, destination, and en-route places.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pod Point Group
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pod Point Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pod Point Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.