POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Price Down 1.1%

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.78. 19,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 88,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of C$83.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.00.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

