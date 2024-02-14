Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 872,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BPOP traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.46. The stock had a trading volume of 366,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,684. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.30. Popular has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Popular will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

