Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Trading 0.2% Higher

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as €46.46 ($49.96) and last traded at €45.99 ($49.45). 624,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.91 ($49.37).

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.69 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32.

About Porsche Automobil

(Get Free Report)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.