PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $9.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG opened at $138.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,037,000 after buying an additional 106,294 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,944,000 after purchasing an additional 581,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.