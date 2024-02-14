Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Principal Financial Group updated its FY24 guidance to $7.14-7.34 EPS.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $93.15.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

