Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Principal Financial Group updated its FY24 guidance to $7.14-7.34 EPS.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,453,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 316,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

