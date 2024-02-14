Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.95 and last traded at $47.76. 3,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 10,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1115 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.
About Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
