Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.95 and last traded at $47.76. 3,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 10,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1115 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.