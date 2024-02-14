Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT) Trading 1.4% Higher

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.54. Approximately 738 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

