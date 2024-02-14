Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLDGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,294,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,700. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

