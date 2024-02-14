Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,294,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,700. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

