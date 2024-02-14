Prom (PROM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $180.11 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 68.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $231.57 million and $180.11 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 83.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $12.69 or 0.00024268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015077 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,828.19 or 0.99126419 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00013250 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00174090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.82531625 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $3,687,519.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

