ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.79

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.79 and last traded at $95.59, with a volume of 316414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.94.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.