Prospector Capital (NASDAQ:PRSRU) Trading Down 0.7%

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $4.43. 6,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 3,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prospector Capital stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Prospector Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

