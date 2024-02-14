Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Prs Reit Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Prs Reit stock opened at GBX 79.40 ($1.00) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.15. The firm has a market cap of £436.10 million, a PE ratio of 980.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. Prs Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 65.50 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.90 ($1.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Prs Reit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prs Reit

In other Prs Reit news, insider Stephen Smith purchased 36,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £28,895.83 ($36,493.85). 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prs Reit

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prs Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prs Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.