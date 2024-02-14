Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.13

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 43017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

