Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.13

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 43017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PUBGY
Publicis Groupe Price Performance
About Publicis Groupe
Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Publicis Groupe
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.