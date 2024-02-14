Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Trading 6.9% Higher

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31. 13,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 22,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Pure Energy Minerals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

Featured Articles

