Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.60

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and $12.70 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00015122 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,692.89 or 1.00083939 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00013548 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00172204 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009040 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

