QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $106,293.77 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $106,293.77 and approximately $319.83 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,689.12 or 1.00347282 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00013613 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00172225 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009131 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00109316 USD and is down -15.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $419.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

