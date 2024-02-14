Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Netflix by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 358,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $135,518,000 after purchasing an additional 112,471 shares during the period. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $24.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $579.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,589,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $581.25.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total value of $319,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

