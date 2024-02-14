Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 16,160 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,160 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.9% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $29,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,137,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 42,268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,161,000 after purchasing an additional 609,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $17.20 on Wednesday, reaching $655.49. 649,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.89. The firm has a market cap of $183.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $662.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.

View Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.