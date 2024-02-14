Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 67,016 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 67,016 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BLK traded up $6.79 on Wednesday, hitting $784.86. 227,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,409. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $789.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $716.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

View Our Latest Report on BLK

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,524 shares of company stock worth $16,510,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.