Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) Director Sells C$19,200.00 in Stock

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Free Report) Director Mark Alan Greenberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total value of C$19,200.00.
Mark Alan Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Mark Alan Greenberg sold 4,000 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.81, for a total value of C$19,229.60.
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Mark Alan Greenberg sold 4,000 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$20,180.00.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Mark Alan Greenberg sold 4,000 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total value of C$19,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Mark Alan Greenberg sold 3,032 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$14,617.58.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Mark Alan Greenberg sold 4,000 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$19,261.20.
Quipt Home Medical Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quipt Home Medical
- Trading Halts Explained
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.