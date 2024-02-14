RADCOM (RDCM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM):

2/12/2024 – RADCOM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2024 – RADCOM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2024 – RADCOM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – RADCOM was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2024 – RADCOM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2024 – RADCOM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2024 – RADCOM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/26/2023 – RADCOM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – RADCOM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RADCOM Price Performance

Shares of RDCM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 27,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.72. RADCOM Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the second quarter valued at $123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in RADCOM by 17.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.