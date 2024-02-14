Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0002 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $57.90 million and $7.68 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002349 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00018345 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004843 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

