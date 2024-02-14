Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,521,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 520,353 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $84,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 629,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,334. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.89. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rambus

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,015.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.