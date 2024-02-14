Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.42 and last traded at $39.00. Approximately 1,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.
Recruit Stock Up 9.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61.
About Recruit
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
