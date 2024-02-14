Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) EVP Sells $461,785.28 in Stock

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,787. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $166.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

RRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

