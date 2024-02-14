Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 631,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,111 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $165,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance
NYSE RS traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $294.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,588. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.95. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $227.87 and a 52 week high of $302.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
About Reliance Steel & Aluminum
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
