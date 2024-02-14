Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 631,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,111 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $165,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE RS traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $294.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,588. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.95. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $227.87 and a 52 week high of $302.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.