Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.51

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.46. Remark shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 2,803,556 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark in a report on Sunday, February 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Remark by 101.3% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,269,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 638,940 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Remark by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 238,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Remark during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

