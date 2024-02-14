Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 557 ($7.03) and last traded at GBX 554 ($7.00). 112,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 157,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 549 ($6.93).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.97) price objective on shares of Renewi in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Renewi Price Performance

About Renewi

The company has a market capitalization of £449.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,168.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 613.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 585.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.57.

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

