Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 557 ($7.03) and last traded at GBX 554 ($7.00). 112,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 157,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 549 ($6.93).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.97) price objective on shares of Renewi in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.
