Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Short Interest Update

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 440,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Shares of REFR stock remained flat at $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,415. Research Frontiers has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Research Frontiers by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

