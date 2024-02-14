Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 7,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.19.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.4 %

QSR stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.52. 2,205,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average is $71.44. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 75.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

