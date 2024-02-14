Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Guggenheim from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Shares of QSR traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.71. 1,143,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,074. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

